Mike Santoli’s market notes: Static tape, digestion week for stocks, Vix perks up

People walk past the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) on November 30, 2020 in New York City.
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
A static tape can look like resilience, and vice versa, depending on what you think the market "should" be doing. The broad indexes have slipped into a little consolidation this week, digesting a strong +13% five-week risk binge. The S&P 500 this morning fell below where it traded more than a month ago and is up just 1.5% from its highest print from 13 weeks ago.