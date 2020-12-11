Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Mike Santoli’s market notes: Static tape, digestion week for stocks, Vix perks up

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
People walk past the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) on November 30, 2020 in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • A static tape can look like resilience, and vice versa, depending on what you think the market "should" be doing. The broad indexes have slipped into a little consolidation this week, digesting a strong +13% five-week risk binge. The S&P 500 this morning fell below where it traded more than a month ago and is up just 1.5% from its highest print from 13 weeks ago.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProMike Santoli's market notes: Growth stocks bounce, an unusual ETF for the upturn, the bull case
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProThese 'return to normalcy' stocks have further to run on an effective vaccine, Jefferies says
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProMike Santoli’s market notes: Traders scramble to chase the vaccine-fueled rally
Michael Santoli
Read More