The U.S. is facing 'unprecedented' levels of child hunger—and it could get worse this winter

Millions of Americans are facing hunger as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic — and many of those are children. An estimated 17 million children could go without enough to eat this year, according to Feeding America, a leading national nonprofit food bank network.

Nearly 12% of Americans, or 25.7 million people, reported not having enough to eat over the past week, according to the latest Household Pulse Survey released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Dec. 2. Nearly 14 million households with children report they sometimes or often do not have enough to eat.

"We're facing levels of child hunger that are unprecedented in recent decades," Lisa Davis, senior vice president of nonprofit Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry campaign, said Dec. 3 during a call with reporters. "It's particularly heartbreaking because before Covid hit, we were on a pathway to end childhood hunger and had seen remarkable progress over the last several years, all of which was undone in just a matter of months."

Davis, like many advocates, believes that the winter months may exacerbate existing problems. "As bad as things are right now, we're on the precipice of them becoming exponentially worse," Davis says.

Unemployment benefits for about 12 million people will expire at the end of this month and the federal eviction moratorium is set to lapse at the end of the year. Plus, these programs are ending as many families gear up to cover higher energy bills and deal with potential school closures because of a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

For many families, hunger goes beyond not having enough food. Maryland-based parent Shelly Rogers says losing her job during the pandemic was "emotionally traumatic" because she felt guilty that she couldn't provide for her daughter. "I was devastated when I looked into my account and realized that I didn't have money to purchase food, not only for myself, for my daughter also," Rogers told reporters.