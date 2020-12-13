Six stocks to trade the economic reopening in 2021

Investors should buy "lockdown losers" into 2021 as vaccines began rolling out and the economy begins to fully reopen, according to 3Fourteen Research Founder Warren Pies.

To take full advantage of the economy reopening, Pies recommends investors increase exposure to three industries that suffered during the early pandemic lockdowns: airlines, hotels and oil refiners. Specifically, he highlights six stocks investors can buy to maximize returns in the new year.

"On a base level, buying Lockdown Losers here is akin to being long the permanence of human nature," Pies wrote in a Dec. 5 note. "We want to be long the permanence of human nature."

The development of several coronavirus vaccines, and the rollout beginning in the U.S. and U.K. has pushed the stock market to record highs. The S&P 500 is up 13.4% year to date.