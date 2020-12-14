Attorney General William Barr resigns, effective Dec. 23

Attorney General William Barr will leave office before Christmas, President Donald Trump said Monday.

The widely anticipated departure of Barr, the head of the Department of Justice, came just moments after President-elect Joe Biden's victory over Trump was formalized by the Electoral College. The shake-up, in the twilight of Trump's tenure in the White House, also followed weeks of public clashes between Barr and the president.

But Barr's resignation letter, shared on Twitter by Trump as he made the announcement, elaborately praised the president and said he felt "proud to have played a role in the many successes and unprecedented achievements you have delivered for the American people."

"Your record is all the more historic because you accomplished it in the face of relentless, implacable resistance," Barr's letter reads. "Few could have weathered these attacks, much less forge ahead with a positive program for the country."

Trump, in the tweets, also implied he bore no ill will toward Barr, despite his recent criticisms.

"Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House," Trump said in a pair of tweets. "Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!"

Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will serve as acting attorney general following Barr's departure, Trump said in the tweets. Richard Donoghue, former US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, will take over Rosen's role as the No. 2 official at the Justice Department, Trump wrote.

Barr in early December directly contradicted Trump when he revealed that the Department of Justice had not found any evidence of large-scale voter or election fraud that would overturn President-elect Joe Biden's projected victory.

That admission during an interview with the Associated Press undercut the president, who has refused to concede to Biden and is falsely claiming he won the election, citing an array of unproven fraud conspiracies and asserting the race was "rigged" against him.

The statements from Barr also sharply undermined the legal efforts from lawyers on the Trump campaign to reverse Biden's wins in key swing states.