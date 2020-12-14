Biden calls for unity and healing after Electoral College cements his victory

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden called for unity and healing in a deeply divided nation on Monday, hours after electors across the country certified his Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump.

"The integrity of our elections remains intact," said Biden. "Now it is time to turn the page, to unite, to heal."

Biden won 306 electoral votes Monday, the same number of votes that Trump won in 2016.

"By [Trump's] own standards these numbers represented a clear victory then, and I respectfully suggest they do so now," Biden said in prepared remarks at a Wilmington, Delaware theater.

Biden hailed the record turnout of this year's election, in which 155 million voters cast ballots by mail and in person, despite the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

"The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic — or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame," he said.

Biden also praised local officials and election workers, many of whom risked their health, and in some cases, their personal safety, to administer the election and count the millions of votes.

"We owe these public servants a debt of gratitude," he said. "They didn't seek the spotlight. Yet our democracy survived because of them. Proof, once more, that it's everyday Americans, infused with honor, character and decency, that are the heart of the nation."