British stores stockpile food on Brexit no-deal concerns — but shoppers urged not to panic buy

Shoppers were faced with partially empty shelves at a supermarket in London on March 14, 2020 when the coronavirus outbreak led to stockpiling. JUSTIN TALLIS | AFP | Getty Images

British grocery stores are stockpiling food amid the possibility of a no-deal scenario as Brexit trade deal negotiations between the EU and U.K. go down to the wire. The supermarkets have reportedly been told by government ministers to hoard non-perishable goods, according to the Sunday Times newspapers, with lawmakers saying a "no-deal Brexit is on the cards." A spokesperson for the U.K. government was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC. There have already been widespread warnings from business leaders about possible fresh food shortages, possible delays to deliveries from the continent and price rises in the event of a no-deal scenario — where the U.K. and EU fail to agree a post-Brexit trade deal. Both sides have until December 31 to agree a deal, and although talks are continuing at this late stage, they have warned that a no-deal is the likelier outcome. There were glimmers of hope on Sunday, however, when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed to "go the extra mile" and instructed their negotiators to keep on talking.

The food retail industry is watching negotiations closely but leading chains have already taken steps to mitigate a no-deal situation. Online grocer Ocado is stockpiling long-life products such as Italian beer, according to a report last week, while the chairman of Tesco said that his business was "trying to ensure as much as we can that we stockpile long life products either in our warehouses or with our suppliers." Speaking to Bloomberg, John Allan said higher food prices were "unavoidable" in the event of a no deal and warned that food bills could rise 3-5% on average from Jan. 1. Some food products, such as continental cheeses, could see much larger price rises in the event of tariffs being imposed too, he said, although he urged shoppers not to panic buy. "We may see some shortages of fresh foods, particularly short-life fresh foods. I think that will only be for a limited period, perhaps a month or two, before we get back to normal," Allan said. Dominic Raab, the U.K.'s foreign secretary, rebuffed the comments from Tesco's chairman, telling the BBC last Thursday that he wasn't concerned about price rises. "Of all the things that will be a challenge, I am not concerned about either supermarket cupboards running bare or the cost of food prices," he said, although he conceded there would be "some bumps along the road if we don't get a free trade deal."

No stockpiling plea