The developers of Cyberpunk 2077 are offering refunds after the game suffered major bugs on console

LONDON — Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2020.

Now, less than a week after its release, developer CD Projekt Red is offering refunds as the game was plagued by poor performance and technical glitches on consoles.

The Polish studio on Monday apologized via Twitter for not showing how the game played on the base versions of Sony's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One. A big criticism in reviews of the title so far has been the discovery of bugs, crashes and freezes in the game.

"We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One," CD Projekt Red said.

The company added it would roll out new updates over the next few months that, by February, should "fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles."

But for gamers not willing to wait that long, CD Projekt Red said they'll be able to refund their copy.