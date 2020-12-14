Here's why a nightmare tax season is ahead for small businesses

A hellish tax season is just around the corner for small businesses that received aid through the CARES Act.

"The provisions of the CARES Act are all helpful for small businesses, but they will complicate tax planning efforts for the next couple of years," said Holly Wade, director of research and policy analysis for the National Federation of Independent Business.

Heading into the winter, half of small business owners are still in survival mode but they are beginning to understand how challenging tax compliance will be next year, said Tom Sullivan, vice president, small business policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

"The anxiety is just starting to appear for small business owners," he said. "They don't make decisions based on the tax code, but they understand that the April filing season could be a nightmare."

Indeed, the pandemic relief legislation that became law this spring established Paycheck Protection Program loans, the employee retention credit, and paved the way for entrepreneurs to turn losses into cash.

However, the aid comes with added tax complexity for 2020 and some pain when it's time to file in the spring.

If there were ever a time for business owners to hire a tax professional, this is it.