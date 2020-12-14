A little goes a long way: Just $100 in savings can help families stay afloat

Can't save a lot? Don't worry — as little as $100 in savings can be a huge help.

Families with more than $100 in savings are better able to avoid high-cost borrowing such as predatory lending and payday loans, and keep utilities on, and they are more financially satisfied than those with less saved, according to a December study by the FINRA Foundation, established by the self-regulatory organization for brokers to help the underserved, and SaverLife, a nonprofit focused on financial security.

More than 1,100 SaverLife members participated in the survey between February and May, and were compensated between $5 and $15 for their responses. The study also used account data from 687 members that had three-month average daily savings balances available.

"There's a lot of volatility in family finances in this country, particularly for lower-income people," said Leigh Phillips, SaverLife's CEO. For many in low-wage jobs, their expenses and paychecks might not always match and one unexpected event — such as a sick child or broken-down car — can set off a significant downward spiral.

On the flip side, even maintaining a small amount of liquidity in family finances can help people stay on track through an emergency.

The results are encouraging in light of data from the Federal Reserve showing that 37% of adults could not cover a $400 emergency expense in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit. While that's still a concerning statistic, the survey showed that having smaller amounts saved can keep families from devastating events.