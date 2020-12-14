United Auto Workers union settles civil charges in corruption probe with Justice Department

Striking United Auto Workers members and supporters attend a speech by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders outside General Motors' Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Sept. 25, 2019 in Detroit.

Detroit — Federal prosecutors plan to announce Monday measures to reform the United Auto Workers as part of a proposed civil settlement with the Justice Department in its multiyear corruption probe into the prominent American union.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider and UAW President Rory Gamble are scheduled to speak at a joint press conference in Detroit where prosecutors said they will announce details of the deal. Spokespeople for both sides declined to comment on the proposed settlement.

Gamble and Schneider have previously discussed settlements to reform the union, including possibly using an independent monitor. Schneider said in August that remained an option. The Detroit News previously reported the Justice Department proposed subjecting the UAW to 10 years of federal oversight, one of the longest periods of federal supervision in recent history.