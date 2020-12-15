60% of hiring managers say companies will offer bonuses this year—who's most likely to get them

More than half of hiring managers are optimistic that their organization will award year-end bonuses this year, according to an September survey from the professional services firm Adecco. The report surveyed more than 1,150 hiring decision-makers across a variety of industries in the U.S. to gather compensation data at the end of an economically turbulent year, as well as gauge where leaders are feeling optimistic for 2021.

Just over 60% of respondents said workers at their organization can expect a year-end bonus; of those, over half believe the bonuses will be higher than they were last year, and a quarter believe the amounts will be lower in 2020.

Laura Schroeder, a consulting lead with the Adecco Group, tells CNBC Make It this positive bonus outlook was initially surprising, but says it is likely concentrated among companies that saw increased demands of their products and services during the pandemic.

Indeed, several major retailers including Amazon, Walmart and Target — who expect record online shopping activity this month — are offering workers holiday bonuses ahead of the busy season.

Hiring managers in accounting and finance were most likely to believe their organization will offer bonuses and that they will be higher than in previous years. Companies' finance departments played a huge role in keeping businesses afloat in 2020, Schroeder says, given all of the facets of the field, including financial assessments; forecasting and modeling; and boosting productivity by investing in technology efforts.

Nearly 8 in 10 hiring decision-makers say it's likely their company will offer merit increases this year, but nearly half say the raises will be smaller than in previous years. Hiring managers who work in legal departments, as well as those at large employers, are statistically most likely to believe their company will award raises in the coming months.