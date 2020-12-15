Asia-Pacific stocks set to trade lower as coronavirus fears linger

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade lower at the Tuesday open as concerns over a coronavirus surge in multiple countries dulled optimism over the vaccine rollout in the U.S.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,635 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,680. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,732.44.

Shares in Australia were lower in early trading, with the S&P/ASX 200 down about 0.3%. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to release its meeting minutes at around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

A set of Chinese economic data is set to be released at around 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday, including industrial production as well as retail sales for November.