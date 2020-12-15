These are the world's most expensive cities for expats

Hong Kong has once again ranked as the most expensive city in the world for expats.

The financial hub retained its pricey status in ECA International's cost of living report 2020, released Tuesday, even as the coronavirus pandemic and political tensions weighed on the city's rental costs.

Tokyo (2nd), New York (3rd) and Geneva (4th) each also retained their overall ranking in a top four unchanged from 2019.

Zurich (5th) and London (6th) both jumped up the list this year as a rebounding euro and sterling pushed up living costs for overseas professionals. Meanwhile Tel Aviv, Israel (7th), Seoul, South Korea (8th), San Francisco (9th) and Yokohama, Japan all recorded stationary or falling living costs over the year.