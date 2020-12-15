You can now ask Amazon Alexa to share your shopping list with friends or family — here's how

David Limp, senior vice president of devices and services at Amazon.com Inc., presents the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker during an unveiling event at the company's Spheres headquarters in Seattle, Washington, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018.

Amazon on Tuesday announced that you can now ask the Alexa voice assistant, through your phone or an Amazon Echo, to share your shopping list with friends or family.

It's particularly useful now, during the holidays, in case you want to share your kid's gift list with someone. But it's also useful if a family member is at the store and you want to create a quick list of items for them to pick up, or for people who might be vision impaired and want to create and share a list by voice.

Here's how to use Alexa to send a shopping list to someone.