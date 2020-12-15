Jim Cramer says investors are powering the December rally with conflicting bets

With the so-called "Santa Claus rally" in mid-swing, CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said investors are making conflicting bets on stocks in contrast to December rallies in years past.

The stock market tends to rally in December heading into the Christmas holiday, but the 2020 year-end increase is being powered by conflicting forces, with everything in play on Wall Street, he said.

"With a vaccine glut on the horizon, at-home testing [and] the possibility of a stimulus deal in Washington, all the while the Fed holds down rates," the "Mad Money" host said, "I'd worry not being bullish enough."

The comments come after the major stock averages all marched more than 1% in Tuesday's session, snapping a four-day losing streak in the S&P 500. Despite the consecutive daily declines, the benchmark index is up 2% to 3,694.62 so far in the month of December. By comparison month to date, the blue-chip Dow Jones has climbed 1.89% to 30,1991.31 and the Nasdaq Composite rallied 3.25% to 12,595.06 as of the close.

Tuesday's positive trading was powered by renewed stimulus spending optimism in Washington, D.C. and an Apple announcement about a ramp-up in iPhone production that buoyed the broader market.