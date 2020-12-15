Trump's plan for $200 Medicare drug cards advances, though hurdles remain

Getty Images

There's still a chance — though small — that some Medicare beneficiaries could receive some money to help with prescription drug costs. Nearly three months after President Donald Trump announced his intent to send $200 drug-discount cards to millions of people on Medicare, the stalled plan has cleared one big hurdle: An industry group that ensures regulatory standards are met for health-benefit cards gave its approval on Monday night, according to a report in Politico. While the group's blessing was needed for the idea to move forward, other complications remain. For example, the administration would need a plan to let roughly 39 million beneficiaries know the cards are coming, and it's uncertain how many could be sent out before Trump's term ends.

"As a practical matter, there's not much time for [the government] to pull this off, especially given other priorities related to the pandemic," said Tricia Neuman, executive director of the Kaiser Family Foundation's Medicare policy program. The Biden administration, which takes over Jan. 20, is not expected to support the cards, which have received criticism for their cost ($7.9 billion) and questionable legality. Trump first pushed his plan during a campaign speech delivered in Charlotte, North Carolina, in late September. The White House has said the cards would be paid for under a Medicare program that's generally intended to test innovations to lower prices or improve health care.