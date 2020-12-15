Skip Navigation
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Dick's, Deere, Wells Fargo, Exxon & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Exxon to overweight from equal weight and downgraded Chevron to equal weight from overweight.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Zynga to overweight from equal weight.
  • Truist initiated Carvana as buy.
  • Goldman Sachs added Bristol Myers to the conviction buy list.
  • Stephens initiated Dick's as underweight.
  • Oppenheimer initiated Deere as outperform.
  • Piper Sandler initiated The RealReal as overweight.
  • Citi upgraded Marriott to buy from neutral.
  • KBW upgraded Wells Fargo to outperform from market perform.
Michael Wirth, CEO of Chevron.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

