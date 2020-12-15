Skip Navigation
SIGN IN
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Dick's, Deere, Wells Fargo, Exxon & more
Published Tue, Dec 15 2020
8:25 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Wells Fargo upgraded Exxon to overweight from equal weight and downgraded Chevron to equal weight from overweight.
Wells Fargo upgraded Zynga to overweight from equal weight.
Truist initiated Carvana as buy.
Goldman Sachs added Bristol Myers to the conviction buy list.
Stephens initiated Dick's as underweight.
Oppenheimer initiated Deere as outperform.
Piper Sandler initiated The RealReal as overweight.
Citi upgraded Marriott to buy from neutral.
KBW upgraded Wells Fargo to outperform from market perform.
Michael Wirth, CEO of Chevron.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
(This story is for
CNBC PRO
subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
