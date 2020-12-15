Virgin Galactic’s sell-off has not damaged the long-term uptrend, Oppenheimer analyst says

Virgin Galactic succumbed to gravity on Monday.

The high-flying space travel stock fell 17% to begin the week after it aborted a spaceflight test over the weekend due to technical issues.

But after a nearly 130% rally this year, the trend still points to more upside, Oppenheimer head of technical analysis Ari Wald told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday.

"What's most notable is that this 17% drawdown really hasn't damaged the trend of the stock's performance that it's developed through much of the year," he said. "It's still above all of its moving averages indicating that this weakness is a function of that strength. Just, this is how it trades with that type of volatility."