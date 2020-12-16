Bipartisan Covid-19 relief bill provides 'essential' protections for tenants behind on rent

In addition to enhanced unemployment benefits and support for small businesses, the new bipartisan coronavirus relief bill introduced Monday provides much needed financial assistance for the tens of millions of Americans potentially facing eviction in the new year.

The bill provides for $25 billion in rental assistance for states and localities through the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) and extends the national eviction moratorium through January 31, 2021.

The bill is a good start and should be "implemented immediately," but more aid is necessary in the long term, Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), says in a statement.

"While extending the CDC eviction moratorium for one month is insufficient to keep people housed for the duration of the pandemic, the extension provides essential and immediate protection for millions of renters on the verge of losing their homes in January," Yentel says, noting that tenants in the U.S. owe an estimated $70 billion in back rent because of the pandemic.

Estimates vary of exactly how much emergency rental relief is needed to keep people stably housed — the NLIHC has been advocating for at least $100 billion in emergency rental assistance and housing vouchers — but Doug Rice, housing policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), says the $25 billion in the bipartisan bill is an important first step and should be delivered without delay.

"I'm very confident that the $25 billion will be well used," Rice says. "But I'm also confident more could be well used."