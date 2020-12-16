Bitcoin, gold and Treasuries top stocks in surprisingly good year for all kinds of investments

Trader Peter Tuchman wears a DOW 30,000 hat as he greets friends outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, November 24, 2020.

Investments in various major financial assets surprisingly produced remarkable returns in what was a disastrous year for the U.S. and global economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For starters, commodity investors scored big with gold, silver and copper all rallying at least 20% in 2020. Government bonds, which in the past have tended to move in the opposite direction to stocks, are up handsomely and beating the S&P 500.

For such a wild year, perhaps it's only fitting that the best-performing asset by far has been bitcoin, which surged over 180% this year and topped $20,000 for the first time ever just on Wednesday.