Bitcoin, gold and Treasuries top stocks in surprisingly good year for all kinds of investments

Investments in various major financial assets surprisingly produced remarkable returns in what was a disastrous year for the U.S. and global economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
For starters, commodity investors scored big with gold, silver and copper all rallying at least 20% in 2020. Government bonds, which in the past have tended to move in the opposite direction to stocks, are up handsomely and beating the S&P 500.
For such a wild year, perhaps it's only fitting that the best-performing asset by far has been bitcoin, which surged over 180% this year and topped $20,000 for the first time ever just on Wednesday.