Covid live updates: Congress races to nail down relief bill; health experts raise alarm over forgotten prisoners

U.S. lawmakers are racing to nail down a Covid relief bill after months of negotiating, as a Friday deadline to fund the government approaches and key aid measures are set to expire. Leaders from each side of the aisle met Tuesday afternoon and appeared to make progress. A final deal could include extended unemployment benefits, temporary student loan relief, a continued eviction moratorium and additional funding for small businesses. It's unclear whether a bill would send a second round of checks to Americans, but any combination of those efforts would help millions of people during a period of historic unemployment.

The U.S. is recording at least 212,200 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,400 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.