Former Google exec explains why he didn't use a SPAC to take his company Upstart public

Dave Girouard joined Google in 2004, just months before the internet company went public in one of the hottest tech IPOs ever.

Now, sixteen years later, the company he founded has followed the same path, albeit on a smaller scale.

Upstart Holdings, which Girouard founded in 2012 to build algorithms for personal loans, held its market debut on Wednesday, jumping 47% to $29.47. Its closing price values the Silicon Valley company at $2.1 billion.

At its smaller size, Upstart is the type of company that was sure to hit the radar of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), which have become a popular alternative to the traditional IPO this year. Blank check companies, as SPACs are also known, raised a record $70 billion this year. In a SPAC, sponsors use a publicly traded vehicle to purchase a private company in what amounts to a reverse merger.

Amid the boom, a number of later-stage tech-related companies have gone the SPAC route, including retail marketplace Opendoor, car insurer Metromile and online health company Hims & Hers. Girouard, 54, said he was approached multiple times about going public via SPAC, but he described the conversations as short and said he was "actively disinterested."

"Taking a company public is something a lot of people here dream about doing," Girouard said, in an interview on Zoom after Upstart began trading. "To me a SPAC feels like reaching the next level of a video game and handing the joystick to somebody else. It's an acquisition of your company despite how it might be described."