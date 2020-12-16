Goldman Sachs reveals how to take advantage of the 'China phenomenon' in 2021

A man counts 100 renminbi notes with the Chinese flag in the background.

China is a "once in a generation opportunity" for investors, according to a Goldman Sachs stocks expert.

Luke Barrs, head of fundamental equity client portfolio management EMEA at the investment bank's asset management division, spoke to CNBC about how to invest in China in 2021 despite its ongoing poor relations with the U.S.

"The China phenomenon is absolutely one that is here to stay," Barrs told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" last week.

"We can talk a lot about U.S.-China relations, I think the likelihood of that being tempered materially is unlikely, and we see cross-party support for pushing back on some of the advancements China has made in the U.S., but that doesn't mean China can't be successful."

China discussed proposals for its 14th Five-Year Plan for 2021-25 in October and Goldman Sachs has identified investment themes based on the plan's policies in a research note seen by CNBC, including: