A view of the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas.

For the first time since 2016, Goldman Sachs is recommending shares of Exxon.

The firm upgraded the oil giant to a buy rating on Tuesday evening, highlighting Exxon's capital and cost reductions, as well as the company's improving free cash flow. Goldman has a new 12-month price target of $52 on the stock, representing a 21% rally from Tuesday's closing price.