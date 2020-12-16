Mike Santoli’s market notes: Push-pull market, options boost Airbnb, January gut check?

New York Stock Exchange building is seen decorated for Christmas at the Financial District in New York City, United States on November 30, 2020.
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
Stocks continue to hover near their highs, the S&P 500 sticky near the 3,700 level all month – and why wouldn't they be? Financial conditions are as loose as they've ever been, big companies are getting free borrowed money adjusted for inflation, vaccines are here, a new fiscal support bridge is under construction, corporate profit forecasts are pointed higher, strong markets tend to stay strong at year-end and a couple-trillion in M&A dry powder is piled up.