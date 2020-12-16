Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Mike Santoli’s market notes: Push-pull market, options boost Airbnb, January gut check?

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
New York Stock Exchange building is seen decorated for Christmas at the Financial District in New York City, United States on November 30, 2020.
Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • Stocks continue to hover near their highs, the S&P 500 sticky near the 3,700 level all month – and why wouldn't they be? Financial conditions are as loose as they've ever been, big companies are getting free borrowed money adjusted for inflation, vaccines are here, a new fiscal support bridge is under construction, corporate profit forecasts are pointed higher, strong markets tend to stay strong at year-end and a couple-trillion in M&A dry powder is piled up.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProMike Santoli's market notes: Growth stocks bounce, an unusual ETF for the upturn, the bull case
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProThese 'return to normalcy' stocks have further to run on an effective vaccine, Jefferies says
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProMike Santoli’s market notes: Traders scramble to chase the vaccine-fueled rally
Michael Santoli
Read More