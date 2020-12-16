4 tips on how to stay focused, from a chess grandmaster

Jennifer Shahade, a two-time U.S. women's chess champion, learned how to play chess from her dad when she was about 5 years old. By 9, she was playing in her first tournament, and by high school, Shahade was traveling the world to play in chess matches.

Today, Shahade, 39, is the women's program director at the U.S. Chess Federation and also a competitive poker player. Since the October debut of Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit," about a fictional woman chess grandmaster, Shahade says interest in chess, especially among women, "has exploded."

(According to Bloomberg, online playing site Chess.com has added around 1 million new members each month since lockdowns began in March, and around 2.8 million in November alone.)

For newbie chess players, Shahade says "deep focus and deep concentration" are the most important skills to develop.

Here's how Shahade preps for a chess match — and her tips can help anyone focus.