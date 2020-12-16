Without more jobless benefits, almost 5 million people will fall into poverty, including 1.3 million kids

People queue to get food donated by local organizations on Nov. 23, 2020 in New York. Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images

1.3 million kids

Absent intervention, those programs will end the last weekend in December, shutting off income for these workers. If that happens, 4.8 million Americans will fall below the poverty threshold, according to Megan Curran and Zachary Parolin, researchers at Columbia's Center on Poverty and Social Policy. "That's not a tiny increase or decrease," Curran said. "That's a noticeable jump. "And you're seeing it as a direct result of losing some of these critical policy pieces that have been in place."

About 1.3 million individuals — more than 1 in 4 — are children, Curran said. "The folks who lost their jobs are living in families, and the loss of income they'd face here affects everyone in the household," she said. A family of four is below the poverty line if they make less than about $28,000 a year, or $2,300 a month, according to the measure used by Columbia researchers. Such families don't have enough money to afford basic needs like food, rent and clothing, Curran said. They're also at risk of taking on debt to cover costs, losing their apartments or homes to eviction and foreclosure, and their cars to repossession — all of which will make it harder for the economy to rebound from its pandemic depths, she added.

Drivers line up for a pop-up grocery event in Mankato, Minnesota, on July 23. Ben Brewer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Spike in poverty since summer

The CARES Act blunted what would have otherwise been the worst rise in poverty in 50 years, Curran said. The law offered aid like $1,200 stimulus checks and extra unemployment benefits, including a $600 boost to weekly benefits that lasted through July, leading poverty rates to fall in the initial months of the pandemic. But that assistance has either run dry or will soon do so, and poverty has spiked as a result. Nearly 8 million people joined the ranks of the poor between June and November, according to a separate paper published Tuesday by researchers at the University of Chicago, University of Notre Dame and Zhejiang University.

That's not a tiny increase or decrease. That's a noticeable jump. Megan Curran researcher at Columbia University's Center on Poverty and Social Policy