5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. S&P 500 set to open above its record close level

Even as strong as the Nasdaq's over 40% rise has been in 2020, it's nowhere near the 370% surge this year for bitcoin, which early Thursday shot up to a new all-time high above $23,600. Behind the gains, crypto bulls point to increased demand from institutional investors, looking at bitcoin like gold as a hedge against inflation during the unprecedented U.S. spending to boost the pandemic-stricken economy.

2. Jobless claims are expected to drop but remain elevated

A man wearing a face mask as a preventive measure walks past the New York State Department of Labor in Flushing, Borough of Queens, New York. John Nacion | LightRocket | Getty Images

The government is expected to report at 8:30 a.m. ET another week of initial jobless claims above 800,000. For the week ending Dec. 5, first-time filings for unemployment benefits of 853,000 were much higher than expected and the highest weekly total since Sept. 19, reflecting the job market's struggles lately as coronavirus cases keep spiking, leading local and state governments to reimpose Covid mitigation measures. Despite those troubling pandemic trends, the Federal Reserve boosted its economic expectations slightly for the end of the year and for next year, according to the central bank's Summary of Economic Projections released Wednesday afternoon after its final two-day meeting of 2020. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said stock prices are not necessarily high considering the low level of interest rates.

3. Elusive new stimulus package appears closer

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) sit next to each other during a Congressional Gold Medal Award ceremony for Steve Gleason at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 15, 2020. Joshua Roberts | Reuters

Negotiators on Capitol Hill are nearing agreement on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package, which would deliver additional help to U.S. businesses, a $300-per-week federal unemployment benefit boost, and $600 stimulus checks for most Americans. A deal has remained elusive for months on the first significant legislative response to the pandemic since the landmark $2.2 trillion CARES Act in March. "We're still close and we're going to get there," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters Wednesday evening. Lawmakers hope to combine Covid relief with a massive government funding measure. Federal agencies face a partial shutdown this weekend in the absence of an overall spending bill or another stop-gap measure.

4. FDA panel set to vote on Moderna's vaccine

Vials and a medical syringe seen displayed in front of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States and Moderna biotechnology company's logos. FDA finds the COVID-19 vaccine. Pavlo Gonchar | LightRocket | Getty Images

Exactly one week after recommending emergency use of Pfizer's Covid vaccine, a key FDA advisory committee is expected to do the same Thursday after it meets on Moderna's vaccine. While the FDA doesn't have to follow the panel's recommendation, it often does as it did last Friday when it cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on an emergency basis. Possibly bringing another weapon to the fight against the coronavirus could help slow the exploding case count. On Wednesday, there were more than 247,400 new cases in the U.S., the worst single day of the pandemic, and a record 3,656 deaths. Overall, as of Thursday morning, America neared 17 million total cases and exceeded 307,500 deaths.

5. French president tests positive for Covid

French President Emmanuel Macron wearing a protective face mask looks on as he makes a statement next to Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas following their meeting at the Elysee Palace on October 28, 2020 in Paris, France. Chesnot | Getty Images News | Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has become the latest world leader to test positive for Covid. The diagnosis was established "as soon as the first symptoms appeared," Macron's office said on Thursday. Macron, who turns 43 next week, will continue to work remotely, the statement added. Other leaders who got the coronavirus, including U.S. President Donald Trump, Britain's Boris Johnson and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, all recovered.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (L) and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (R) greet each other during a 9/11 memorial service at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2020 in New York City. Amr Alfiky | Getty Images