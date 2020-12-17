Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as U.S. Fed commits to continuing to support the economy; Australia jobs data ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Thursday morning as investors reacted to the latest announcements from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 and Topix index both dipped 0.16% each in early trade. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.22%.

Shares in Australia edged higher, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.44%. Australia's jobs data for November is expected to be at around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded little changed.

The Fed said it will buy at least $120 billion of bonds each month "until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee's maximum employment and price stability goals," according to its post-meeting statement. The U.S. central bank also kept benchmark interest rates near zero, as expected, following the conclusion of its two-day meeting.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also said on Wednesday that stock prices are not necessarily highly priced given how low interest rates are.