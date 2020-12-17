Skip Navigation
Buy these REITs as Singapore eases Covid measures further, says major Asian bank

Yen Nee Lee@YenNee_Lee
People wearing protective masks prepare entering a mall at Singapore's shopping district Orchard Road.
Suhaimi Abdullah | Getty Images News | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

SINGAPORE — Singapore plans to further relax Covid-related curbs in the coming weeks — that could boost share prices of several real estate investment trusts listed in the city-state, said the country's second-largest bank.

"We view these latest developments as a huge positive, as the roadmap to recovery and return to normalcy appears more visible now, although the journey ahead is likely to remain bumpy," OCBC Investment Research said in a Tuesday report.

Earlier this week, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that limits on public gatherings will be loosened starting Dec. 28. The country has also approved Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine and is expecting the first shipment this month, said Lee.

