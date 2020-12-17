Covid live updates: French President Macron tests positive; snow blasts U.S. Northeast amid vaccine rollout

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The U.S. blew past records for daily new Covid-19 cases and virus deaths on Wednesday, as the national crisis continues to worsen. More than 247,000 new infections and more than 3,600 Covid deaths were reported on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data, the highest single-day tallies yet. A record 113,000 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, according to The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project. The new and disheartening highs come at the same time the U.S. is beginning a vaccine rollout.
The U.S. is recording at least 215,729 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,570 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:
An influential FDA panel is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to recommend the authorization of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. Here's what you need to know before they vote.
The decision from the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, an outside group of experts in infectious diseases and vaccines, is the last step before the agency would give a final OK. Pfizer's vaccine was authorized for emergency use a day after the committee meeting last week.
Initial doses will be limited as manufacturing ramps up, with officials predicting it will take months to immunize everyone in the U.S. who wants to be vaccinated. The U.S. plans to ship just under 6 million doses of Moderna's vaccine once the FDA gives the OK, Gen. Gustave Perna, who oversees logistics for the Operation Warp Speed vaccine project, told reporters Monday.
—Berkeley Lovelace Jr.
French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the coronavirus and will now self-isolate for seven days.
It follows a week when he has met with several other European officials, some of whom are now also in isolation.
Macron's diagnosis was established "as soon as the first symptoms appeared," Elysee Palace said in a brief statement. His office did not provide further details about his symptoms.
The French president is one of several world leaders to have tested positive for Covid-19 this year, including U.S. President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
—Sam Meredith
Russia's President Vladimir Putin called on the public to get the coronavirus vaccine, but said he is yet to receive it himself as he's too old.
Putin encouraged the Russian public to take the vaccine, called "Sputnik V," and said he would receive it as soon as he was able to.
"Our health care professionals say the vaccines ... are meant for people of certain ages ... people like me are not yet allowed to take vaccines," Putin said during his annual press conference Thursday.
"I am a law-abiding citizen and I always listen to what our health care professionals say, therefore I haven't been inoculated yet but I will surely do that as soon as it is permitted," he said.
Sputnik V has been tested on volunteers aged 18-60 and is currently only being recommended for people between those ages. Putin is 68, so he does not qualify.
—Holly Ellyatt
Cooperation between vaccine makers will increase in 2021, according to the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, which has backed the development of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V.'
"I think next year will be the era of vaccine cooperation rather than vaccine competition," Kirill Dmitriev, the chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), told CNBC Thursday.
Last Friday, British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said it would soon start work with Russia's Gamaleya Institute, which developed 'Sputnik V,' to investigate whether their two jabs could be successfully combined.
RDIF said clinical trials of AstraZeneca's vaccine in combination with its own would begin by the end of December. Dmitriev told CNBC Thursday that the tie-up was a "great example of partnership on vaccines."
—Holly Ellyatt
One of the biggest snowstorms in years blanketed parts of the Northeast U.S. with as much as 2 feet of snow during a key period in the coronavirus pandemic, the Associated Press reported.
The storm came days after the start of a vaccination campaign launched in the thick of a massive virus surge across the U.S. Officials said they didn't expect the storm to disrupt vaccine distribution, which began Monday for frontline health-care workers, according to AP.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that the government is carefully tracking the vaccine shipments, and that he believes the companies transporting the drugs can navigate the storm, AP reported.
"This is FedEx, this is UPS express shipping. They know how to deal with snow and bad weather. But we are on it and following it," Azar told Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends."
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has exempted vaccine delivery trucks from a storm-related prohibition on commercial traffic on some highways. The state was anticipating more than two dozen vaccine deliveries in the next day or two.
—Terri Cullen