House Democrats propose forgiving up to $50,000 in student debt—here’s what’s in the resolution

Americans hold over $1.7 trillion in student debt and the federal reserve estimates that 31% of all U.S. adults have student loans — all while the country faces a recession and historically high unemployment.

Now, House Democrats have proposed "broadly" forgiving up to $50,000 of federal debt for student borrowers.

The resolution recommends that on his first day in office, President-elect Biden use his executive authority to offer significant student debt forgiveness and also ensure that any cancellation does not result in any tax liability for federal student loan borrowers.

The House members involved in the resolution include Representatives Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alma Adams of North Carolina and Maxine Waters of California.

Notably, Waters is the chair of the influential House Financial Services Committee and has previously called for Biden to cancel $50,000 of student debt.

While this resolution cannot require the incoming Biden administration to take such action, it does add to the mounting pressure being applied to President-elect Biden to follow through on his campaign promises and pass student debt relief.

"The student debt crisis is a racial and economic justice issue and we must finally begin to address it as such," said Congresswoman Pressley in a statement. "Broad-based student debt cancellation is precisely the kind of bold, high-impact policy that the broad and diverse coalition that elected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris expect them to deliver."