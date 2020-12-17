How to calculate how much you are paying in student loan interest each month

The federal reserve estimates that 31% of all U.S. adults have student loans and today, Americans hold over $1.7 trillion in student debt.

This record-breaking total includes both the principal (the original sums of money borrowed) and interest (the amount owed in exchange for borrowing) owed on outstanding student loans.

Many may not realize that when they pay their student loan bill each month, they aren't just paying back the total they borrowed — they are also paying down the interest they have accrued on their loan.

And while pandemic relief policies have put a pause on mandatory federal student loan payments, this pause is not expected to last forever.