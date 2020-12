A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Investors seeking to diversify their portfolios in 2021 should be looking to stocks with exposure to private markets, according to Cebile Capital Managing Partner Sunaina Sinha Haldea.

With stock market valuations relatively high and uncertainty remaining over the outlook for inflation and the economic recovery, Sinha Haldea told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Wednesday that investors will need to diversify both geographically and by asset class.