Barack Obama shares his favorite books, TV shows and movies of 2020

Reading the same books and watching the same TV shows and movies as Barack Obama may not guarantee you the same level of success as the former president, but it can't hurt.

On Thursday, Obama released a list of his favorite books, and on Friday a list of his favorite TV shows and movies, of 2020.

(The memior he published this year, "A Promised Land," was not among them.)

Reading and writing is fundamental to who Obama is, he told The New York Times in 2017. Obama learned "the power of words as a way to figure out who you are and what you think, and what you believe, and what's important, and to sort through and interpret this swirl of events that is happening around you every minute," he told the Times.

"People now remark on this notion of me being very cool, or composed. And what is true is that I generally have a pretty good sense of place and who I am, and what's important to me. And I trace a lot of that back to that process of writing."