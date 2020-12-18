Covid live updates: Pence receives vaccine on live TV; J&J enrolls participants for late-stage trials

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine won a key vote on Thursday, clearing the path to an emergency use authorization and potential rollout in the coming days. A panel of FDA experts overwhelmingly recommended the drug for agency authorization. An official approval would make Moderna's the second vaccine to ship out across the country. Moderna's drug, like Pfizer's, is a two-dose vaccine and was found in clinical trials to be more than 94% effective.

The U.S. is recording at least 216,600 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,600 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: