General Motors and Ford won't mandate Covid-19 vaccinations for employees

Ford started resuming vehicle production in the U.S. on May 18, 2020 with new coronavirus safety protocols such as health assessments, personal protective equipment and facility modifications to increase social distancing.

General Motors will not require employees to receive Covid-19 vaccinations to return to physical office locations or continue working in manufacturing plants, the company told CNBC on Friday.

The Detroit automaker joins crosstown rival Ford Motor in confirming plans for voluntary vaccinations, even though the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission allows employers to require workers to get vaccinated.

United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble on Friday said he believes that none of the union's 400,000 members should be forced to receive Covid-19 vaccinations, but he encourages the workers to be vaccinated.

"I believe it's important for as many members as possible to be vaccinated," Gamble said in an emailed statement. "That said, just like the policy over flu shots there will be some that over religious beliefs, or medical history or personal beliefs will have concerns about being vaccinated and so I don't believe it should be mandatory."