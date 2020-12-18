Google's antitrust mess: Here are all the major cases it's facing in the U.S. and Europe

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc., gestures while speaking during a discussion on artificial intelligence at the Bruegel European economic think tank in Brussels, Belgium, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Pichai urged the U.S. and European Union to coordinate regulatory approaches on artificial intelligence, calling their alignment critical. Geert Vanden Wijngaert | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Google now faces several antitrust challenges around the world, including three government lawsuits filed in the U.S. in the last two months alone. Government agencies have been scrutinizing the company for years, though, with the European Commission cracking down on the search giant well before U.S. regulators caught up. The Commission has already levied billions of dollars in fines against Google in three separate competition cases, which Google has appealed. Regulators in other countries have also taken issue with Google's competitive practices, like in Australia, where top Google critic News Corp has a major presence. Google also faces a couple notable antitrust challenges from private complainants. Fortnite-maker Epic Games sued both Apple and Google separately for alleged anticompetitive practices, including charging "exorbitant" fees on sales through their mobile app markets. Online publishers Genius Media and The Nation filed a lawsuit Wednesday claiming Google hurt their businesses by suppressing advertising competition. They are seeking class action status. In every major case, Google has denied engaging in any anticompetitive conduct. Google maintains its choices are made to benefit consumers. These are the major competition cases against Google to watch in the U.S. and in Europe:

US Cases

EU

Shopping comparison The European Commission fined Google 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in 2017 after finding the company violated antitrust rules by allegedly abusing its dominance in search to advantage its own shopping comparison product over competitors'. At the time, the fine was the largest ever the regulator issued in a monopoly abuse case. Google is currently in the process of challenging the fine. Europe's competition regulator can issue a decision before the subject has the chance to appeal the decision in court. In the U.S., this process is essentially flipped: regulators must ask the court to approve its settlements or side with it in lawsuits when it brings antitrust claims. Android The European Commission topped its previous record fine against Google in a second antitrust decision targeting Google's Android mobile operating system in July 2018. Regulators fined Google the equivalent of $5 billion for allegedly abusing its dominance in Android to unfairly favor its own services. The Commission claimed Google did so in part by forcing smartphone makers to pre-install its apps exclusively. Google has since appealed. Online advertising The third European investigation into Google resulted in a roughly $1.7 billion fine against the company in March 2019 for allegedly stifling competition in online advertising. The Commission's claims centered in part on exclusive contracts Google allegedly had with publishers using its AdSense tool that restricted them from showing ads from its competitors. Google has also appealed that ruling.

What it all means