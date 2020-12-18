Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are Bank of America's favorite stock picks for 2021

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Wall Street sign at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 9, 2020 in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Analysts from Bank of America selected the stocks that they like best in the year ahead, including top names in some of the closely watched reopening sectors.

The firm unveiled its top picks for each sector in 2021 in a client note on Thursday, with the buy-rated names scoring well on the metrics that the investment firm expects to be hot topics on Wall Street.

"These stocks align with themes in our 2021 Year Ahead (Value over Growth, small over large, Cyclicals over Defensive, ESG*), plus factors such as positioning, our analysts' 2021 earnings outlook vs. consensus and more," the note said.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Penn, Apple, Micron, Airbnb, DoorDash & more
Michael Blooman hour ago
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Alphabet, Nike, Dave & Buster's & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProTom Lee sees a 10% correction coming but says 2021 will still be a boom year
Patti Domm
Read More