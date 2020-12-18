Stock market live updates: Futures muted, small caps on hot streak, waiting on stimulus

LIVE UPDATES
This is a markets live blog for CNBC PRO subscribers that will be updated throughout the day.
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday morning after the major averages finished Thursday's session at record highs. Stimulus measures remain in focus for investors, as do updates on Moderna's Covid vaccine. Meanwhile, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are all on track to end the week higher. The Russell 2,000 has been a point of strength lately, and is on track for its seventh straight positive week.