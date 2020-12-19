9 toys under $25 you can get last minute that will impress every kid in your life

Shopping for kids can be tough — especially if they're not your own. You want to get something fun, engaging and sure to be a hit. And with Christmas just a week away, time is of the essence.
To help you impress every kid in your life, CNBC Make It rounded up nine toys that will inspire both smiles and creativity without breaking the bank.
"Born To Be Wild: A Toddler Coloring Book" from Zenspire Designs
Price: $8.99
Perfect for small hands, this coloring book features big, simple pictures that are fun and whimsical, including an A to Z list of smiling animals. Each image is hand-drawn by Pittsburgh-based artist Brita Lynn Thompson, owner of Zenspire Designs.
Atomic Power Popper with Sticky Targets from Wild Hog
Price: $14.99
This air-pressurized shooter, which comes with three sticky targets and 24 foam balls, packs serious power behind each shot. Kids shoot the balls up to 20 feet and move the targets around to create customized challenges.
Plus, parents can rest assured that despite the popping power, the balls are gentle on walls and furniture.
The #UpsideDownChallenge Game from Vango Toys
Price: $19.99
The #UpsideDownChallenge goggles make the world appear completely upside down. It's disorienting — and hilarious to try to complete simple tasks, such as drawing a triangle or touching elbows with another player. Kids will have fun both playing the game themselves and watching their parents attempt the silly challenges with them.
Play-Doh Builder Treehouse Kit from Hasbro
Price: $14.99
This kit from Hasbro takes Play-Doh to the next level. After using the provided molds to build the structure, kids can use their creativity to customize all of the details on their dream treehouse. The set includes seven resealable cans of Play-Doh in assorted colors.
Christmas Carry Case from Playmobil
Price: $14.99
Beloved Playmobil figurines get the Christmas treatment with a Santa, reindeer and elf figurines, as well as a fully decorated Christmas tree. The carrying case makes it easy to keep everything together and take with them along wherever they might need a dash of entertainment.
Create and Cook: Avocado Toast from KidKraft
Price: $19.99
This versatile set is a great addition to any kids' play kitchen. Along with the sliceable avocado, the budding cooks can top their toast with egg, tomato, salt, pepper, cheese and lemon.
Price: $19.99
Despite the onset of winter, you can treat your favorite little one to a taste of summer with this LEGO City ice cream truck. The kit comes with two mini figurines, a woman selling ice cream and a skateboarder, as well as a dog and a multitude of "frozen" LEGO treats.
Jenga: Super Mario Edition from Hasbro
Price: $19.99
Kids will love seeing their favorite characters splashed across classic Jenga pieces. But this game also comes with a twist: Players aren't just trying to keep the tower from falling, but be the first to get their character to the top.
With the added complexity, this game is fun for both kids and their parents.
Price: $21.99
Handy Grabs lets little ones grab and move everything from books to stuffed animals. And the tiny hands clamping things down will add a touch of hilarity to every movement.
Check out: 15 gift ideas under $50 for the hard-to-please people on your list
Don't miss: Highest-ever Amex Gold Card welcome bonus is worth up to $600 in gift cards