9 toys under $25 you can get last minute that will impress every kid in your life

Shopping for kids can be tough — especially if they're not your own. You want to get something fun, engaging and sure to be a hit. And with Christmas just a week away, time is of the essence. To help you impress every kid in your life, CNBC Make It rounded up nine toys that will inspire both smiles and creativity without breaking the bank.

1. Fuel their creativity

Brita Lynn Thompson | Zenspire Designs

"Born To Be Wild: A Toddler Coloring Book" from Zenspire Designs Price: $8.99 Perfect for small hands, this coloring book features big, simple pictures that are fun and whimsical, including an A to Z list of smiling animals. Each image is hand-drawn by Pittsburgh-based artist Brita Lynn Thompson, owner of Zenspire Designs.

2. Take aim

Atomic Power Popper with Sticky Targets from Wild Hog Source: Hog Wild

Atomic Power Popper with Sticky Targets from Wild Hog Price: $14.99 This air-pressurized shooter, which comes with three sticky targets and 24 foam balls, packs serious power behind each shot. Kids shoot the balls up to 20 feet and move the targets around to create customized challenges. Plus, parents can rest assured that despite the popping power, the balls are gentle on walls and furniture.

3. Flip their world upside down

The #UpsideDownChallenge Game from Vango Toys Source: Vango Toys

The #UpsideDownChallenge Game from Vango Toys Price: $19.99 The #UpsideDownChallenge goggles make the world appear completely upside down. It's disorienting — and hilarious to try to complete simple tasks, such as drawing a triangle or touching elbows with another player. Kids will have fun both playing the game themselves and watching their parents attempt the silly challenges with them.

4. Build a dream treehouse

Play-Doh Builder Treehouse from Hasbro Hasbro

Play-Doh Builder Treehouse Kit from Hasbro Price: $14.99 This kit from Hasbro takes Play-Doh to the next level. After using the provided molds to build the structure, kids can use their creativity to customize all of the details on their dream treehouse. The set includes seven resealable cans of Play-Doh in assorted colors.

5. Let them celebrate on the go

Christmas Carry Case from Playmobil Source: Playmobil

Christmas Carry Case from Playmobil Price: $14.99 Beloved Playmobil figurines get the Christmas treatment with a Santa, reindeer and elf figurines, as well as a fully decorated Christmas tree. The carrying case makes it easy to keep everything together and take with them along wherever they might need a dash of entertainment.

6. Get them cooking

Create & Cook Avocado Toast from KidKraft KidKraft

Create and Cook: Avocado Toast from KidKraft Price: $19.99 This versatile set is a great addition to any kids' play kitchen. Along with the sliceable avocado, the budding cooks can top their toast with egg, tomato, salt, pepper, cheese and lemon.

7. Flashback to summer

LEGO® City Ice-Cream Truck LEGO®

LEGO City Ice Cream Truck Price: $19.99 Despite the onset of winter, you can treat your favorite little one to a taste of summer with this LEGO City ice cream truck. The kit comes with two mini figurines, a woman selling ice cream and a skateboarder, as well as a dog and a multitude of "frozen" LEGO treats.

8. Race to the top

Jenga Super Mario from Hasbro Hasbro

Jenga: Super Mario Edition from Hasbro Price: $19.99 Kids will love seeing their favorite characters splashed across classic Jenga pieces. But this game also comes with a twist: Players aren't just trying to keep the tower from falling, but be the first to get their character to the top. With the added complexity, this game is fun for both kids and their parents.

9. Extend their reach