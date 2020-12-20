New coronavirus relief bill includes $600 stimulus checks, $300 in enhanced unemployment benefits

Congress is set to pass one of the largest stimulus packages in the nation's history, which will send much-needed aid to struggling families and small businesses across the country as the nation continues to grapple with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The nearly $1 trillion Covid-19 relief bill will include a second stimulus check of up to $600 for many Americans, an extra $300 in enhanced unemployment insurance for 11 weeks, the continuation of key jobless programs and funding for food and rental assistance, among other provisions, lawmakers announced Sunday night.

The deal comes after months of tense negotiations between Congressional Republicans and Democrats and just days before an estimated 12 million people were set to be cut off from jobless aid altogether. Many lawmakers acknowledged that the bill is not be enough to help all of the Americans who have suffered this year.

"Our economy is in a deep, deep, deep hole," Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on the Senate floor Sunday night. "A lot more needs to be done."

The aid, including the unemployment benefits and stimulus checks, could take weeks to reach the people who desperately need it. It's also too little, too late for many who have foregone typical holiday celebrations that they cannot afford this year.

Congress is expected to vote on the bill on Monday. Lawmakers are also still debating a second stimulus bill that includes liability protections for businesses and funding for states and local governments.

Here are some of the biggest provisions included in the new relief bill: