U.S. slashed vaccine numbers for several states due to confusion over FDA requirement

Workers move boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as they are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan on December 13, 2020.

Officials with Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. government program to distribute Covid-19 vaccines to Americans, had to slash the number doses for several states due to confusion over the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's certificate of analysis requirement for vaccine rounds.

The federal government's error disrupted vaccination distribution plans in at least 14 states and frustrated governors and state health officials who said they were caught off guard upon learning of shipment shortfalls.

Operation Warp Speed has allocated 2 million Pfizer vaccine doses for this coming week's shipment, after the U.S. shipped 2.9 million doses last week. Officials also plan to send out 5.9 million doses of Moderna's vaccine this week.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor of Operation Warp Speed, said the agency mistakenly assumed Pfizer's vaccine was ready to ship when there was actually a two day lag period in which the FDA requires a certificate of analysis on each set of vaccines.

"That lag period has resulted in differences in the plan and what was actually done," Slaoui said Sunday in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union." "We have addressed that and optimize everyday what we are doing."

The FDA requires a certificate of analysis for each round of Pfizer's vaccines at least 48 hours prior to distribution, but doesn't require the certificate to be reviewed prior to shipment. The certificate includes quality control test results and is required with Pfizer's emergency authorization use under the FDA.