There is some good news. A long-awaited stimulus deal could be in reach after months of failed negotiations, and Moderna's vaccine is set to start shipping later today to sites across the nation.

Congress reached a compromise in a last-minute battle over the Fed's emergency lending powers, with votes in the House and Senate on a stimulus deal possible sometime today.

Though an agreement is in reach, lawmakers do not have one in hand yet, and it's possible that disagreements could arise again today and delay talks — which has happened repeatedly in the past.

Lawmakers are tying stimulus talks to broader government funding legislation. They face a deadline of 12:01 a.m. ET Monday to avert a government shutdown.