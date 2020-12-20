Even some millionaires are cutting back on holiday spending due to Covid

Window shoppers view holiday decorations at the Williams & Sons Country Store in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, on Dec. 13, 2020. Joseph Prezioso | AFP | Getty Images

While the Covid crisis has boosted the wealth of many of the richest Americans, it has made some reconsider their holiday spending. Nearly a quarter of millionaires surveyed for CNBC's Millionaire Study said they'd spend less this year compared to the 2019 holiday season. At the same time, 65% said they'd spend about the same amount, and 12% planned to spend more. The survey was conducted in November by Spectrum Group on CNBC's behalf, and included 750 participants with $1 million or more in investible assets. There is other evidence that millionaires are slashing their holiday budgets. This year, 27% said they planned to spend less than $500, an uptick of six percentage points from 2019. Health crisis weighs on spending by the wealthy

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Millionaires plan to spend less this holiday season than in the past. CNBC Millionaire Survey 2020