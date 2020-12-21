Adult dependents are once again not eligible for stimulus checks

Congress has finally reached an agreement on a coronavirus relief package that includes a second round of stimulus checks. But just like the first round of checks, only taxpayers and their dependents under 17 qualify for a payment.

That excludes millions of high school and college-aged dependents, as well as many disabled adults and elderly people under someone else's care.

This was also the case for the first round of stimulus checks, which caused anger and frustration for many Americans who were left out of receiving additional funds to support their families. At that time, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) said there was "no clear policy rationale for this choice, which ignores the struggle of many families with dependents who are not minor children," and that any added cost to include these dependents "would be quite modest."