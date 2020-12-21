Amid the Covid crisis, this college is cutting tuition in half next year

Many education experts predicted that rising college costs would eventually reach a breaking point and 2020 could be the year it happens.

Southern New Hampshire University recently announced it will slash tuition to $10,000 to $15,000 a year beginning next fall. That's a 50% reduction from its current rate.

"We fear higher ed is getting out of reach for too many people," said Paul LeBlanc, the school's president and CEO.

The new tuition plan has two pricing options for students studying on campus next year: Those enrolled in the $15,000 program will have a more traditional academic experience with face-to-face instruction in a classroom. The $10,000 program offers a flexible schedule with a mix of in-person and online classes.

At that price, a degree will cost less than it would at most public schools, LeBlanc said. At the same time, students will take on less debt.

For years, college costs have crept higher and higher, creating an affordability crisis for students and their families. But the coronavirus crisis and economic downturn have finally put a limit on what families are willing to pay.

"In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the unstable economy and the great uncertainty facing higher education, college affordability and accessibility have never been more critical," according to LeBlanc.

The goal, he said, is to simplify the often confusing disconnect between sticker price and what families end up paying out of pocket.

"We just want to get away from everybody paying a different price."