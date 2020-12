General Electric is on a tear.

The conglomerate has become one of the hottest performers in industrials this year, with shares rallying nearly back to January levels on optimism that CEO Larry Culp is marching forward with his turnaround plan.

The stock's up more than 70% since the end of the third quarter, far outpacing a broader market rise in the same period. If the conglomerate's gains hold, it will be the company's best quarter since 1972.