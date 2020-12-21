Homebuilder stocks sold off last time they were this overextended, but analyst says that could be an opportunity

Homebuilder stocks have been among the brightest spots in the market this year as low interest rates and a flight to the suburbs from urban areas kept the bulls optimistic.

The XHB homebuilder ETF has rallied nearly 150% off its March low, more than twice as large as the rebound for the S&P 500. The ETF holds home retailers such as Lowe's alongside construction companies including Lennar.

Indeed, the ETF was down nearly 2% in Monday's premarket as stock futures in general were in the red.

There's a lot to like in the XHB ETF's charts, says Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler.

"That particular index still to us is breaking out to new highs. If you dig below the surface, you'll see that basically 34 out of the 35 components are above their 200-day moving average, and we've got almost half of them within 10% of making an all-time new high. So everything seems to be working very nicely with this index," Johnson told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday.