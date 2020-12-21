Op-ed: 'Investor alpha' is the most important financial strategy for 2021

This has been the year of unpredictability.

The pandemic, including self-quarantining for months, is top of mind for people around the globe. The many other surprises this year include the fastest bear market in history, civil unrest, quite a unique U.S. presidential election, the speedy creation of a coronavirus vaccine and the market hitting all-time highs despite the scary headlines.

Nobody could have predicted how this year would unfold.

With so much uncertainty, the one strategy that will be particularly relevant for investors in 2021 is "investor alpha." Basically, factor-driven alpha investment strategies are designed to manage risks within a portfolio while also delivering market-bearing returns.

Many people are familiar with manager alpha, or the additional return a successful portfolio manager can provide above the index. However, with choppy markets and a continuous stream of bad news, it would be wise for investors to focus on the alpha that they can personally generate by being mindful of the below four concepts.

1. Tax efficiency: A tax-efficient portfolio allows investors to keep more of their money. It can be accomplished by utilizing proper "asset location," a process of having investments located in different types of accounts based on their tax efficiency.

For example, tax-inefficient investments, such as real estate investment trusts and funds with a high portfolio turnover or that generate a high level of income, may be better suited in tax-deferred retirement accounts. Conversely, tax-efficient investment strategies like exchange-traded funds that passively track an index and generate a modest level of income may be better suited in a taxable account.

Another way for investors to minimize their tax liability is to max out their contributions to tax-advantaged accounts. This includes 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts, Roth IRAs or a triple tax-free health savings account. If one has college-bound children, it may also include a 529 college savings account, which provides federal tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawals for qualified expenses, as well as the possibility of a tax credit or deduction for contributions to one's in-state plan. Paying close attention to taxes, in addition to investments, may meaningfully increase one's wealth over time.